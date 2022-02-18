Congressman Jim Hagedorn dies at age 59

Jim Hagedorn has died, according to his wife.

Jennifer Carnahan reported via social media Friday that the Congressman passed away peacefully on Thursday night.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,” Carnahan said in her post. “Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led, and fought for our country.”

Hagedorn was elected to Congress in 2018, then re-elected in 2020.

Hagedorn, who was 59, was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. In July 2021, he announced a reoccurrence of his cancer.

In early January, Hagedorn was hospitalized with COVID-19. The Congressman said he was vaccinated and was under observation as a precaution.