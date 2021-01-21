Conservation Reserve program open for applications

Landowners interested in devoting agricultural land to conservation have a few weeks left to apply for a federally-funded program.

The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) under the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, is conducting general enrollment through February 12.

Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat. In return, the FSA provides rental payments and cost-share assistance.

Contracts last for approximately 10 to 15 years. Contracts made during this enrollment period would become effective Oct 1.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CRP