Construction on Highway 14 expansion near Claremont starting soon

(Claremont, MN) – Motorists traveling on Highway 14 are starting to see signage alerting of detours that will be in place when a major project gets underway next month.

Construction begins April 8 on the Highway 14 expansion between Dodge Center and Owatonna, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists on Dodge County Road 1 and 630th St will find detours south of Claremont. Crews are beginning to build a bridge on Dodge County 1 for an overpass on new Highway 14, and building a new 630th St.

The project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes, creating a continuous four-lane road from Mankato to Rochester.