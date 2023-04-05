Construction on Highways 15/60 near Madelia resumes next week

Construction will resume next week on Highways 15/60 near Madelia, weather permitting.

The project, scheduled to being Monday, April 10, is in its second and final year.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is resurfacing seven miles of Highway 15/60 from the Highway 15/60 interchange south of Madelia to the Highway 15/60 interchange north of Madelia.

Construction in 2023 includes resurfacing the westbound lanes, lighting, drainage repairs, updating guardrails, and rehabbing several bridges. Construction on the eastbound lanes was completed last year.

Traffic will be impacted with a combination of detours and head-to-head traffic configurations. Two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes will begin on April 10, with ramp closures expected to begin the following day.

VISIT THE PROJECT WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION