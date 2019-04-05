Construction on Old Highway 66 to resume Monday

(Mankato, MN) – Old Highway 66 will close to resume construction beginning Monday.

The Blue Earth County Road 1 project will restart on April 8th between Indian Lake Road and Gwyn Avenue in Mankato. The 2.4 mile stretch is the second phase of the Old Highway 66 turnback project from Good Thunder to Mankato.

Motorists should find alternate routes, as this portion of the road is expected to be closed until fall. Work is scheduled to be completed by November 1, 2019.

Residents with access concerns should coordinate with Blue Earth County Public Works and Mathiowetz Construction, the contractor.

For more information, call (507) 304-4025.

