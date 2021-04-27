Construction starting on North Riverfront Drive Monday

North Riverfront Dr/County Rd 57 in Mankato between Good Counsel Dr and Augusta Dr will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday, May 3.

The closure will include the entrance and exit ramps for the Riverfront Dr interchange with Highway 14.

A detour route will be posted and is available on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

The project consists of roundabout installation at the TH 14 ramp intersections with N Riverfront Dr. The project also includes storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, pavement, signage, and lighting.

Access concerns can be coordinated with Blue Earth County and contractor. For more information, call (507) 304-4025.