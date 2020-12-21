Contractor at Enbridge Line 3 pipeline site dies in accident
HILL CITY, Minn. (AP) — A contractor working on the Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline project has died in a fatal accident. Enbridge Energy spokeswoman Juli Kellner says the accident happened Friday at a construction yard in Hill City. Kellner said work in the area was stopped on Friday, but resumed Saturday. Few other details were released and Kellner said no more information would be shared while the investigation continues.
