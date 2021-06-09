Convicted murderer captured in Fairmont with drugs, weapon

A convicted murder who violated his supervised release from prison has been captured in Fairmont.

Tyler Anthony Caputo, 28, is currently in custody in the Martin County Jail after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force tracked him to an apartment complex Monday.

Caputo was convicted of 3rd-degree murder in 2016 and sentenced to 9 years in prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections had issued a warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his release.

MRVDTF received information on Caputo’s whereabouts Monday, and ran a surveillance operation at the Fairmont complex. Caputo was seen leaving the apartment building, according to a release from MRVDTF. He attempted to flee, but was apprehended by Fairmont Police and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Caputo was in possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun that had been modified by grinding off the serial number and had the stock removed, says the release.

The backpack Caputo was carrying contained 127 grams of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Caputo is charged with 1st-degree drug sales, 1st-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.