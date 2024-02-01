Convictions reversed in murder trial over Minneapolis real estate agent, court rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the murder and kidnapping convictions of a former probation officer who was sentenced to life without parole for her role in the death of a Minneapolis real estate agent. The high court ruled Wednesday that Elsa Segura is entitled to a new trial because prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence to sustain convictions on two of the four charges, and that the trial judge gave the jury erroneous instructions about determining her criminal liability. A jury in 2021 found Segura guilty in the New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of Monique Baugh, who was lured to a phony home showing.