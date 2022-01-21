      Weather Alert

Copy Cash prompts warning from Springfield Police

Jan 21, 2022 @ 1:18pm

A noticeably fake bill was passed at a Springfield business recently, and cops are cautioning citizens to be diligent about the copy cash.

The $20 bill looks similar to a real bill in design, but it clearly has “copy money” printed on it in two spots on the front of the bill.

A photo included in a Springfield Police Department Facebook post from Jan 18 shows the bill pinned to a bulletin board with a note.  “This was taken on Sunday,” the note reads.  “Please pay attention!”

“Please make sure you’re looking at money when you handling it,” said the police post.

Copy that.

