The Minnesota Department of Health reported a coronavirus death in Cottonwood County Tuesday, one of 21 statewide.

The Cottonwood County death was a person in their early 80’s, according to an MDH daily update. Minnesota’s death toll rose to 8,457 with the most recent deaths.

Another 5,686 infections were reported Tuesday, including 73 new cases in Blue Earth County and 45 in Nicollet County. Tuesday’s report encompasses three days of reporting, so numbers will appear higher than usual.