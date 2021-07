A person in Redwood County died of the coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday.

The death involved a person in their late 70’s, and was the 41st death of the pandemic in Redwood County.

There were five deaths total reported statewide Friday, bringing Minnesota’s death to 7,622.

MDH also reported 140 new infections Friday, with three new cases in Blue Earth County, and one new infection in Nicollet County.