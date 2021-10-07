Coronavirus deaths reported in Blue Earth, Waseca counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 32 coronavirus deaths Thursday, which included deaths in Blue Earth and Waseca counties.

Two deaths were reported in Waseca County, involving victims in their late 70’s and early 80’s. In Blue Earth County, the death involved a person in their early 90’s. The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s total to 8,275.

Another 2,674 new infections were reported Thursday. Blue Earth County logged another 31 confirmed cases, while Nicollet County recorded 14 new infections.

MDH says 881 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 234 people requiring intensive care.