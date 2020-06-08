The hottest tattoo trend: Coronavirus tattoos, of course!

Some are funny, like rolls of toilet paper and Corona beer bottles – others are more serious, like the name and dates of life and death of a loved one who passed away from the virus. And lots and lots of tattoos of face masks, and ones that depict the virus molecule itself, with the barbs sticking out. In some states, tattoo parlors are fully operational. They’re often classified as “personal care” – like hair salons and barber shops. And many tattoo artists predict a rise in demand for coronavirus-themed tattoos as shops continue to open.