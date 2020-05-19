Coronavirus update: 17 deaths; over 500 hospitalized

(St. Paul, MN) – Seventeen new deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, as lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 pushed past 17,000.

A majority of the latest deaths (13) occurred at long-term care or assisted living facilities, while four deaths were private residents, according to MDH’s latest coronavirus data. The state’s death toll now stands at 748.

The total of lab-confirmed positive cases of the virus is now 17,029. A number of southern Minnesota counties reported new cases. Blue Earth County has six new cases, for a total of 93. The county’s COVID-19 case statistic pages, last updated Monday morning, says seven people have been hospitalized with the disease, with 35 out of isolation.

Nicollet County, where residents were warned that COVID-19 case counts increase dramatically, reported four new confirmed positive cases. That brings the total number of cases to 43 in the county, with three deaths so far.

Hospitalizations meanwhile are at the highest yet. MDH says 545 people are hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 57 patients from Monday. There are 229 people requiring intensive care for the illness, the same as the previous day.