Cosmos man killed, woman seriously injured when car runs stop sign in Renville County

A Cosmos man died Saturday when a car ran a stop sign in Renville County.

The crash occurred at about 8:41 p.m. near the intersection of the Meeker-Renville Line Rd and Meeker Co Rd 1, about 11 miles north of Buffalo Lake, in Boon Lake Township.

Investigators say a 2016 Dodge Caravan, driven by 89-year-old Donald Deleeuw of Cosmos was southbound on Meeker County Rd 1, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Meeker-Renville Line Rd, entered the ditch, and overturned.

Deleeuw was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 90-year-old Burnice Deleeuw, also of Cosmos, was transported to Hutchinson Health with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.