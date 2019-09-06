Costco Is Already Selling Their Seasonal 4-Pound Pumpkin Pie

Sure, technically fall doesn’t start for a few weeks and we’ve got more than two months until Thanksgiving, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from rolling out the more cultural markers of the changing seasons. Yup, it’s pumpkin pie time. It might still be hitting 80 degrees daily where you are, but that’s not going to change what comes into store shelves. Starbucks released their #PSL last week, but this grocery find might be even better.