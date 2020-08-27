Costco Selling Nearly 4-Pound Pumpkin Pie Again

Autumn food - pumpkin pie

If it seems like the pumpkin stuff gets rolled out earlier and earlier every year, well, that’s probably because it does! It didn’t even take until September this year to spot Costco’s MASSIVE pumpkin pies in stores.

Yep, these almost-four-pound beauties have been seen in stores well before Labor Day this year and we’re not mad about it. Honestly, 2020 has been total chaos, so what is to stop me from getting a massive, $6 pumpkin pie in August and eating it myself? Nothing, that’s what.