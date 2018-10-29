Costco Selling 4-Foot Wine Glass That’s Absolutely 100 Percent Just Decorative

Here are the facts: VinePair has alerted us to the existence of Costco’s 46-inch wine glass, which is appropriately named “46″ Wine Glass.” It costs $99.99, is “handmade and mouth blown in Poland,” and while not currently available on Costco’s website, has been frequently spotted in the wild.

Here is our only comment on this product:

It seems like the perfect piece of “decor” to accompany the Taco Bell Party Packs one might share with all one’s “friends,” when one has finished one’s “shareable” can of wine.

Bottom’s up!

