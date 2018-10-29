Costco Selling 4-Foot Wine Glass That’s Absolutely 100 Percent Just Decorative

Here are the facts: VinePair has alerted us to the existence of Costco’s 46-inch wine glass, which is appropriately named “46″ Wine Glass.” It costs $99.99, is “handmade and mouth blown in Poland,” and while not currently available on Costco’s website, has been frequently spotted in the wild.

Here is our only comment on this product:

It seems like the perfect piece of “decor” to accompany the Taco Bell Party Packs one might share with all one’s “friends,” when one has finished one’s “shareable” can of wine.

Bottom’s up!

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

IHOP Unveils New Grinch-Inspired 2018 Holiday Menu Sharpie Vandals ‘Rebel’ And ‘Kayli3’ Sought By New Ulm Police For Damage To Three Parks Teen Injured In Brown County Hunting Accident Fake Beer Refunds Lead To Criminal Charges For Lake Crystal Liquor Store Employee STUDY: Smoke Alarms with Mom’s Voice Wake Kids Up Faster 11 Fast Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
Comments