Cottonwood County charges: Pair doused woman in gasoline and beat her

(Windom, MN) – Two people accused of pouring gasoline on a woman, threatening her with a blowtorch, then beating her will face criminal charges in Cottonwood County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dawn Marie Glynn of Windom and Dustin Lyn Bennett, 36, of Mountain Lake were charged Monday in Cottonwood County Court. Glynn faces two felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor 5th-degree assault. Bennett has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a report of a kidnapping on April 14th in Mountain Lake. The victim told police she, Bennett, and Glynn had been doing drugs throughout the day at Bennett’s Mountain Lake home. She and Bennett had apparently had a sexual relationship for about 9 months, but a disagreement broke out that night and she began to gather her belongings, according to the complaint. The victim said while she was taking her things out of the home, one of the suspects hit her and pushed her down. Court documents say Glynn and Bennett began to kick and hit the victim all over her body while she was on the ground.

Dawn Glynn mugshot

The victim told police Glynn climbed on top of her and began to choke her, then doused her with gasoline. Glynn was holding a blowtorch, according to the complaint, and the victim feared she would be lit on fire. According to the complaint, Glynn then forced the victim into a pickup and drove her to Laker Apartments, where she was able to get to a public restroom and call 911.

According to court documents, the victim’s clothing was wet when officers arrived on the scene and the parking lot smelled of gasoline. Police say there were marks on the victim’s neck consistent with choking. Glynn and the victim were seen on surveillance video reviewed by law enforcement. Police say Glynn appeared to be panicking.

Glynn told police in an interview that the victim was being loud and drunk. She admitted that she may have ripped the victim’s tongue or lip piercing out, and pulled her hair. She denied threatening, hitting, or pouring gas on the victim.

Bennett said the victim had been packing her things that morning and had been “freaking out” and throwing her stuff on the front yard. He denied having any physical altercations with the victim and said she got willingly into the truck will Glynn. He said no one poured gas on the victim.

