Cottonwood, Faribault counties record first COVID deaths

Cottonwood and Faribault counties have each recorded a COVID-19 death, the first in both locations.

The deaths were among 38 total reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

The death in Cottonwood County involved a person 70 to 74-years-old. The Faribault County death was a person 60 to 64-years-old. In Waseca County, a person 70 to 74-years-old died, the eleventh in the county to perish from COVID. In Le Sueur County, the death of an 80 to 84-year-old was attributed to COVID, the tenth in that county. And the twenty-third death was reported in Mower County, a person 75 to 79-yeara-old. Also among the deaths was a person 35 to 39-years-old in Dakota County.

Two of Tuesday’s deaths involved group home residents, 21 came from long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 15 were from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 3,303.

Hospitalizations are rising, with 1,828 hospitalized, including 379 in intensive care. That’s an increase of 50 total hospitalizations since the previous report, and 15 more ICU patients.

MDH is reporting another 6,423 infections, 324 considered probable.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 60 (1 probable)

Brown – 33 (5 probable)

Cottonwood – 36 (1 probable)

Faribault – 13 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 12

Freeborn – 22 (3 probable)

Jackson – 19 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 27 (1 probable)

Lyon – 62 (1 probable)

Martin – 24

McLeod – 41

Mower – 30 (1 probable)

Murray – 14 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 16

Nobles – 18 (1 probable)

Redwood – 44 (3 probable)

Renville – 10 (12 probable)

Rice – 157 (2 probable)

Sibley – 12

Steele – 51 (2 probable)

Waseca – 22 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 13