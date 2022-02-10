Cottonwood, Freeborn counties report COVID deaths

COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Cottonwood and Freeborn counties in a Minnesota Department of Health daily update Thursday.

The Cottonwood County victim was in their late 60’s. In Freeborn County, a resident in their late 80’s died.

Of the 39 total deaths reported Thursday, 29 occurred this month, and five in January. The remaining deaths happened in 2021 or 2020, according to MDH.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 11,761.

State health officials also confirmed 4,462 new infections in Thursday’s update.