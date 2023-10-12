Cougar sighting reported in North Mankato

North Mankato residents are on alert after a cougar was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

A resident on Omega Ct advised North Mankato police of the sighting, which occurred at around 4:46 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from Chief Ross Gullickson. Omega Ct is adjacent to a ravine in Upper North.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was made aware of the sighting. The DNR says human encounters with cougars are extremely rare. Cougars are largely nomadic animals that travel quickly through areas looking for food, primarily small mammals.

Police are advising residents to watch their pets while they are outside.