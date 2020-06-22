Council member says Mankato mask requirement will be discussed at Monday night meeting

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato City Council will discuss a possible mask requirement for the city tonight, according to one of its members.

Jessica Hatanpa, the Ward 5 Council representative posted the news on her Facebook page Monday morning with the photo of a mask.

“Should Mankato require face masks in all public places?” asks Hatanpa’s post. “What do you think?”

Hatanpa encouraged Mankato residents to attend the Zoom council meeting to voice their opinions, and suggested people email and speak to their council representative.

The meeting agenda posted on the city council website does not appear to include mention of the discussion.