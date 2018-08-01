Counterfeit At The Cabin: Nicollet Woman Charged For Using Fake Money at Local Bar

A 41-year-old Nicollet who allegedly counterfeit money at a local bar is facing charges in Nicollet County.

Jodie Marie Carlson has been charged with one count of gross misdemeanor counterfeit currency.

According to a press release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, the Cabin Bar in Nicollet contacted the sheriff’s office on April 30 to report that a patrol had passed two counterfeit $100 bills. The bills had the same serial number and were stamped “For Motion Picture Purposes.”

An investigation found that it was Carlson who’d passed the currency and received $200 worth of $20 bills from the Cabin.

The Nicollet County Sheriff says they’ve seen an increase in the frequency of counterfeit currency in the area. They’re asking businesses to be vigilant and to check currency to ensure its authenticity before accepting it.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook