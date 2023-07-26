Country band Lonestar coming to the Martin County Fair

Country band Lonestar will play the Martin County Fair this year.

The ACM, CMA, and Billboard award-winning group will take the stage on Thursday, August 17 in Fairmont.

Lonestar has achieved ten #1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me,” “I’m Already There,” “What About Now,” and their crossover smash “Amazed.”

The band just celebrated their 30th anniversary with “Ten to 1,” a new album with an invigorating re-recording of ten of their #1 hits.

