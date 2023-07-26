River 105 River 105 Logo

Country band Lonestar coming to the Martin County Fair

July 26, 2023 9:17AM CDT
Lonestar; credit: Taylor Ballantyne (L to R): Michael Britt, Drew Womack, Keech Rainwater, Dean Sams

Country band Lonestar will play the Martin County Fair this year.

The ACM, CMA, and Billboard award-winning group will take the stage on Thursday, August 17 in Fairmont.

Lonestar  has achieved ten #1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me,” “I’m Already There,” “What About Now,” and their crossover smash “Amazed.”

The band just celebrated their 30th anniversary with “Ten to 1,” a new album with an invigorating re-recording of ten of their #1 hits.

