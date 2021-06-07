Country music icon Clint Black coming to Mankato

Country music icon Clint Black is coming to Mankato.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar will perform at the Mayo Clinic Event Center on December 9 with Lisa Hartman Black for the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and are available online at Ticketmaster, or at the Mayo Clinic Event Center ticket office. Tickets start at $49.50 plus fees.

Clint and Lisa pre-show packages are also available online.

Clint Black has recorded 22 #1 career singles and earned nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards, a Grammy Award, and numerous CMA, ACM, and American Music Awards.