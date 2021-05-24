Country-rock band, the Mavericks coming to Mankato

The Mavericks, an eclectic country-rock group are coming to Mankato this summer.

The band, known for crisscrossing musical boundaries, will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Thursday, July 22.

Tickets start at $35 plus fees are go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

The Mavericks were founded in Miami in 1989, earning big hits and critical acclaim in the 90’s. After a long hiatus, the band reunited in 2012, celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2019.

The band will launch its first-ever full Spanish album on August 21.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the Mayo Clinic Health System Box Office.