Country singer Justin Moore coming to Mankato

Country singer Justin Moore is coming to Mankato this spring with special guest Granger Smith.

The multi-platinum hitmaker will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday, May 21.

Ticket prices start at $39.75 plus applicable fees, and go on sale beginning Friday, January 21. Tickets are available at the Mayo Clinic Event Center Box Office and online.

Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. His single “With a Woman You Love,” is currently climbing the country radio charts. The emotional song follows in the footsteps of his tenth straight #1 hit “We Didn’t Have Much.”