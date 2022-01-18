      Weather Alert

Country singer Justin Moore coming to Mankato

Jan 18, 2022 @ 11:20am

Country singer Justin Moore is coming to Mankato this spring with special guest Granger Smith.

The multi-platinum hitmaker will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday, May 21.

Ticket prices start at $39.75 plus applicable fees, and go on sale beginning Friday, January 21.  Tickets are available at the Mayo Clinic Event Center Box Office and online.

Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows.  His single “With a Woman You Love,”  is currently climbing the country radio charts.  The emotional song follows in the footsteps of his tenth straight #1 hit “We Didn’t Have Much.”

 

