Country singer-songwriter Jake Owen coming to Mankato this fall

Country singer-songwriter Jake Owen will perform in Mankato this fall.

The show is on Thursday, October 20 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Travis Denning will be the special guest. Tickets start at $39.50 + fees and go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Owen’s new single “Made for You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country charts. He has eight #1 hits to his credit, including “I Was Jack,” and “Made For You.” Owen is currently working on a seventh studio album.

Denning was nominated for CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year for his first #1 gold-certified single, “After a Few.”

Tickets are available at Ticket Master or at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office.