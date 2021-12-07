Country superstar Cole Swindell coming to Mankato

County music superstar Cole Swindel will mosey on up to Mankato next spring.

Swindle will bring his Down to the Bar tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on March 26, 2022. Opening his show will be Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke.

Tickets go on sale in most markets on Friday, December 10 and Friday, December 17. His website has more information on sale dates for each market.

Swindell’s current single, Never Say Never, the duet with new artist Lainey Wilson, was the most added song at country radio the week it was released. Never Say Never is the Georgia native’s 12th career single and the follow-up radio single to his back-to-back #1 hits Love You Too Late and Single Saturday Night.