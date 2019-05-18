County Road 14 to close until fall

(Mankato, MN) – County Road 14 between Highway 30 and County Road 4 will close next week for the entirety of summer.

Blue Earth County officials say the road will close Monday for a 5.3 mile project that includes re-grading and widening shoulders, replacing the centerline, and reclaiming the existing pavement.

Thru traffic on County Road 14 will be detoured via Highway 30, County Road 161, County Road 53, and County Road 168.

Anyone with concerns should contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department at (507) 304-4025 to coordinate access.

