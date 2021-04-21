Couple accused of molesting child

A couple is accused of molesting a child known to them.

Kaitlyne Rene Langer, 29, of Mankato, and Travis William Langer, 31, of West Fargo, North Dakota, were each charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court Tuesday.

A criminal complaint says the Langers’ sexually assaulted the girl between 2015 and 2018 when she was between the ages of six and nine.

The victim told a forensic interviewer that Kaitlyne Langer touched her sexually, often after making the child watch pornographic movies. Kaitlyne Langer would replicate the videos with the child afterward, according to the complaint. Kaitlyne Langer allegedly would yell at the girl and the child would get in “very big trouble” if she tried to avoid the movies and sexual assaults.

The child was also forced to watch Kaitlyne and Travis Langer have sex more than once, court documents say.

Travis Langer also molested the girl on multiple occasions and showed her his penis, says the complaint. He allegedly told the girl if she didn’t let him touch her she would get in trouble.

Kaitlyne Langer initially denied sexually assaulting the victim, but then told detectives she wasn’t going to say that nothing happened, but she does not have a memory of it.

Travis Langer also initially denied molesting the victim, but later said he might have touched the child’s vagina while giving her a bath. He also admitted he could have touched her vagina with his mouth while giving her raspberries.

Both Kaitlyne and Travis Langer have been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.