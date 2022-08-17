Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say.

Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon help. Police say they are not looking for suspects.

The call for help was made at about 9:15 p.m. from a home in a Greater East Side neighborhood. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release information about the circumstances of the case.