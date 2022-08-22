Couple Gets It On at Oakland A’s Game

Most couples appreciate having a little privacy when they get busy — and apparently for two people in Oakland, that meant at an A’s game on Sunday. The A’s have been drawing ridiculously small crowds to home games, and there was nobody within 20 rows of them at the top of the Coliseum. But someone in the stadium did, in fact, see them — and took some video. Funny enough, the two lovebirds missed an A’s win that included their first triple in 81 games.

Source: BroBible