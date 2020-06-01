Couples Seeking Divorce in China Must Now Go Through 30-Day Cooling-Off Period

Couples looking to file for separation must now wait 30 days before their request can be processed, during which couples can withdraw their application, the Guardian reports.

The bill, introduced in a bid to lower the country’s steadily-rising divorce rate has since stirred debate online, with posts under the hashtag “oppose divorce cooling off period” gaining more than 30 million views on microblogging site Weibo.

“We cannot even divorce freely?” one user wrote.

Another user said the law was passed despite online opposition, adding that the Chinese government’s “respect for public opinion is just for show.”