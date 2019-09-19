Court doc: Accused Pemberton child molester had history of disturbing behavior with children

A document filed in Blue Earth County Court last week indicates an alleged sexual predator had a history of inappropriate behavior with children.

Assistant County Attorney Ryan S. Hansch filed a “Notice of Evidence of Additional Offenses and/or Acts to Be Offered at Trial” document September 9th in the case of William David Huber.

Huber is a Pemberton man accused in three separate cases of rape and child molestation in Blue Earth County.

According to the document:

In August 2011, Huber took photos of young girls during the Pemberton Days Festival and posted them on his Facebook page. Among the photos was one that showed the rear side of an 8-year-old girl. Another photo depicted a teenage girl in a swimming pool.

In August 2012, a concerned parent reported Huber’s behavior to police. “The defendant owns a golf cart and drives it around Pemberton offering children rides,” says the evidentiary document. “The defendant also owns a pool in his back yard and has many pool parties with the neighborhood kids.” The reporting parent’s 6-year-old daughter referred to her crotch area as a “ticklish spot.” The girl then explained that that area was Huber’s “tickle spot.” The parent asked the girl if Huber had ever touched her “tickle spot,” but the child didn’t want to talk about it.

In June 1993, Huber pled guilty to, and was convicted of, 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct after attempting to engage in sexual contact with a younger female, and using “force or coercion to accomplish sexual contact.”

In July 2019, a female reported that when she was in 4th or 5th grade, Huber told her: “I bet your bush is bigger than mine.” The female recalled lying naked on the living room floor next to Huber.

An omnibus hearing was held for Huber on September 13th. As of Thursday, he remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

