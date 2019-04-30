Court docs: Double Redwood Falls stabbing stemmed from argument over newborn baby

Nathan Donald Meyer mugshot

(Redwood Falls, MN) – Two people stabbed in Redwood Falls Thursday say their attacker targeted them after an argument over a newborn baby.

Nathan Donald Meyer, 40, of Montevideo, was charged Friday in Redwood County with two felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, police received reports of two stabbings at around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The first victim was standing with the homeowner in a garage on Normandale Road when police arrived. The man, who had a “semi-deep” stab wound to his upper right bicep, told police Meyer had stabbed him.

The homeowner and her son said that they’d heard loud yelling from an upstairs bedroom before the victim came downstairs profusely bleeding. The homeowner said she told Meyer to leave her home immediately after the stabbing and said he broke a window as he left. Police found a trail of blood throughout the house noted a broken window. Meyer was found hiding in a tree outside the home and arrested, according to court documents.

Police responded to the second stabbing report near South Halverson Street, where the complainant said he was getting ready for work when he heard someone pounding on his front door. When he answered, he found a man bleeding heavily. Officers photographed blood on the front door and the side of the complainant’s home. The injured man was transported by ambulance to Carris Hospital, according to the complaint.

Both victims confirmed with police that Meyer had stabbed them, according to court documents. The first victim said an argument started when the second victim began talking about his newborn daughter. Meyer “got in” the man’s face, and the first victim intervened. The first victim told police Meyer grabbed a knife from him, stabbed him in the arm, then stabbed the other victim in the back. The other wounded man corroborated the story.

According to the criminal complaint, the weapon used in the stabbings was found at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon inside the Normandale home. The knife was wrapped in a blood-stained white t-shirt in a kitchen drawer. It matched a description given by the first victim, according to the complaint.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)