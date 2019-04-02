Court docs: Mankato man stole woman’s electronics, perfume, says he took them ‘for safekeeping’

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is facing criminal charges, accused of burglarizing an acquaintance’s apartment.

Tyler Allen Wendt, 25, was charged with felony 2nd-degree burglary in Blue Earth County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Lake Crystal police she’d left her apartment during the early evening of March 22. When she returned at about 9 p.m. March 24th she found her apartment door unlocked and noticed multiple electronics missing: her television set, Macbook, and an Ion Bluetooth speaker. A bottle of perfume was also missing, according to the complaint.

Court documents say the total value of the missing items was $688.

The victim told police she immediately suspected Wendt, who had been in her apartment in fall 2018 when her keys went missing, so she went to his Pemberton home to confront him. There she found her TV in his living room and her speaker in the basement, according to the complaint. The victim said Wendt begged her not to tell police.

Police arrested Went on March 27th. He admitted he took the television and speaker, but claimed he kept them “for safekeeping.” He said he didn’t tell the victim about the safekeeping because he didn’t want to ruin her weekend.

The laptop and perfume were not recovered.

