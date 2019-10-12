Court docs: St. James man thought police chase during meth run was a dream

Adolofo Davila mugshot

(St. James, MN) – A St. James man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase while on his meth run is facing criminal charges.

Adolfo Davila, 32, was charged in Blue Earth County Court Tuesday with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, Davila encountered a Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Deputy while driving in the wrong lane on Highway 60 October 6th just before 10 p.m. The deputy attempted to initiate a stop, but Davila allegedly ignored the squad’s lights, beginning a pursuit that continued through Lake Crystal.

The complaint says Davila reached speeds of 105 miles per hour on Highway 60, continued on County Road 30, and then County Road 13 into Madelia. Madelia police deployed spike strips, but Davila continued driving to the Highway 60 westbound ramp, where he turned the wrong way onto the off-ramp. Police were able to stop his vehicle before he entered the highway, according to the complaint.

Police say a glass pipe with residue was located in Davila’s pants pocket.

Davila told officers he didn’t stop because he thought it was a dream and he would wake up. He admitted to police he had recently used methamphetamine and was on the way to buy more.

