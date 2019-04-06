Court Docs: St. Peter man hospitalized after fentanyl overdose in Blue Earth County Jail cell

(Mankato, MN) – A St. Peter man arrested on drug-related charges allegedly overdosed on fentanyl while incarcerated at the Blue Earth County Jail.

Brady Alan Eytcheson, 22, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with four felony counts of drug sales. He also faces a felony drug possession charge and gross misdemeanor introducing contraband into jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Eytcheson was pulled over on April 2nd and arrested on an active warrant. Discovered in Eytcheson’s belongings at the time of his arrest were meth, heroin, paraphernalia, and over $1,200 in cash.

The following day, Eytcheson was transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to the complaint. Police say a paper bundle was discovered in Eytcheson’s cell with a small amount of yellow powder near it. The powder later tested positive for fentanyl.

Eytcheson has several previous drug-related felony convictions from April and May 2016, and February 2019

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)