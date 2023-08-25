Courtland Cubs headed to state tournament for the first time in 78 years

It’s been 78 years, but the Courtland Cubs are finally headed to the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament again.

This weekend the Cubs will make their first appearance in the tournament since 1945.

As Region 2C champs in the Tomahawk East League, Courtland earned a first-round bye in the tournament.

The Cubs will take on the Maple Lake Lakers on Sunday in Dassel at 11 a.m. If they win, they’ll play the victor of the Sartell-New York Mills matchup on Sept 2 in Delano.