Courtland man airlifted after crashing into tree in New Ulm

A Courtland man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital after an alcohol-related crash Sunday night in New Ulm.

The New Ulm Police Department responded to the crash at 15th North and Broadway at 7:26 p.m. Witnesses told investigators the pickup drove straight off Broadway, slamming into a tree.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, trapped inside the pickup with life-threatening injuries. The New Ulm Fire Department was called to extricate the driver.

New Ulm Police Sgt Jay Backer said the driver was a 27-year-old man from Courtland, but declined to release his name pending further investigation. The New Ulm Journal identified the man as Dillon Meyer.

Backer said the driver was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to Backer, the truck missed the nearby InStyle Salon and no damages were reported to the building.

The driver is facing charges of 4th-degree DWI and 5th-degree drug possession.