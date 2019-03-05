Courtland man arrested after wrong-way chase on Highway 14

(North Mankato, MN) – A Courtland man faces possible charges of DWI and fleeing police after he allegedly led law enforcement on a wrong-way chase down Highway 14.

A Mankato Community Service officer first spotted Lance Omar Zimmerman, 49, driving east in the westbound lanes near 3rd Avenue in his Dodge pickup just before midnight Friday.

A North Mankato Police officer tried to stop Zimmerman, but he fled at speeds reaching up to 80 miles per hour. Police were able to maneuver their squads to halt Zimmerman’s vehicle, and he eventually stopped near Rockford Road.

The chase lasted approximately four miles.

Zimmerman is currently being held in the Nicollet County Jail.

