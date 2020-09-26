COVID-19: 2 deaths in Redwood County as Minnesota’s death toll surpasses 2,000

(St. Paul, MN) – Ten COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, two coming from Redwood County.

Minnesota’s death toll surpassed 2,000, to 2,004. The two deaths in Redwood County involved residents in their 90’s, and were the second and third deaths in the county. Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Morrison, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties also reported deaths.

MDH reported 1,478 new confirmed positive cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the state total to 95,659.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota that report new cases:

Blue Earth – 22

Brown – 7

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 5

Fillmore – 5

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 7

Martin – 13

McLeod – 10

Mower – 6

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 12

Redwood – 9

Renville – 5

Rice – 7

Sibley – 2

Steele – 7

Waseca – 55

Watonwan – 8