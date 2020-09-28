COVID-19: Additional 7 deaths, 936 new cases

(Minneapolis, MN) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,015, after state health officials reported seven additional deaths, and 936 new positive virus cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that Monday’s deaths came from Anoka, Clay, Hennepin, Itasca, and Ramsey counties. Five deaths involved patients from a private residence, while two lived in long-term care.

There’s been a total of 97,638 confirmed positive virus cases reported in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic, although MDH says 87,330 of those patients no longer need isolation.

MDH recently changed the way they deliver data for COVID-19 hospitalizations. A report that is updated each weekday says that 1,063 intensive care unit beds are in use out of the 2,158 total capacity in Minnesota. That’s an increase of bed in use compared to Friday’s report. The report does not indicate how many of the ICU hospitalizations are due to COVID-19.

Here’s a look at the case counts and death totals for counties in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 1,726 (6 deaths)

Brown – 196 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 228

Faribault – 147

Fillmore – 133

Freeborn – 546 (4 deaths)

Jackson – 149 (1 death)

Le Sueur – 474 (4 deaths)

Lyon – 722 (4 deaths)

Martin – 430 (10 deaths)

McLeod – 501 (2 deaths)

Mower – 1,342 (5 deaths)

Murray – 172 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 545 (17 deaths)

Nobles – 1,977 (16 deaths)

Redwood – 177 (3 deaths)

Renville – 157 (8 deaths)

Rice – 1,343 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 199 (3 deaths)

Steele – 555 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 689 (8 deaths)

Watonwan – 530 (4 deaths)