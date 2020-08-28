COVID-19: Blue Earth Co has 28 new cases; 4 deaths statewide

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 862 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and four new deaths.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 73,240. The death toll rose to 1,810 after four new deaths were reported by MDH. The deaths came from Hennepin, Ramsey, and Stearns Counties.

Blue Earth County claimed 28 cases in Friday’s count, with multiple cases also reported in Brown, LeSueur, Nicollet, and other counties.

Hospitalizations were down by four from the previous report, for a total of 301. Patients in intensive care also decreased from 139 to 137.

Here’s where the latest cases are being reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 28

Brown – 4

Cottonwood – 1

Fillmore – 1

Le Sueur – 10

Lyon – 15

Martin – 3

McLeod – 2

Mower – 5

Nicollet – 4

Nobles – 3

Redwood – 1

Renville – 1

Rice – 4

Sibley – 3

Steele – 11

Waseca – 8

Watonwan – 4