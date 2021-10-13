COVID-19: Blue Earth County records death of person in their 30’s; death in Waseca County

A person in their early thirties in Blue Earth County has died of coronavirus, and a person in Waseca County has also died, according to state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health recorded the deaths Wednesday, as part of 24 deaths statewide. The death in Blue Earth County was the 57th of the pandemic. In Waseca County, a person in their late 50’s died, the 29th of the pandemic in that county. All but three of the deaths happened this month; the others came from September. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 8,354.

There are 990 COVID patients in Minnesota hospitals, according to a capacity report from MDH. That number includes 260 patients in intensive care. Minnesota’s south-central region, including Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown, Watonwan, and Waseca counties has about 13% – or 3 total – staffed ICU beds currently open, an improvement from earlier this week, when capacity was at 100%

MDH also reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Sibley County recorded 27 new infections, Brown County, 25, and Nicollet County, 17.