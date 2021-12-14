COVID-19 Booster Now Available for Ages 16-17 at Carris Health – Redwood

Redwood Falls, Minn. – A single booster dose is now available for adolescents, ages 16-17, who completed their initial Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 two-shot vaccination series more than six months ago.

Options for receiving a booster at Carris Health – Redwood or other Carris Health/CentraCare locations:

Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to schedule an appointment.

Receive the vaccine during a regular primary care clinic visit.

A parent or guardian must provide consent for the vaccination. CentraCare continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone ages 5+ at locations throughout Central Minnesota.

COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. For more information, please visit CarrisHealth.com or talk with your child’s primary care provider.