COVID-19: Brown, Le Sueur County residents die of virus

Deaths in Brown and Le Sueur counties were among 19 total reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death in Brown County involved a person in their late 40’s, according to MDH. In Le Sueur County, a person in their early 90’s died. It’s the 38th death in Brown County and the 22nd in Le Sueur County.

Minnesota has seen a total of 6,724 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The latest data shows 236 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 63 in intensive care.

State health officials reported another 1,096 new virus cases Thursday. Blue Earth County reported 28 new infections with four probable cases, Cottonwood and Le Sueur counties each have seven new cases, and Nicollet County reported nine new infections.